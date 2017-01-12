KPNX
Sports teams mock Los Angeles Chargers' new logo on Twitter

Hayden Packwood, KPNX 3:58 PM. MST January 12, 2017

The San Diego Chargers are moving to Los Angeles.

The team announced the move in a letter from team chairman Dean Spanos.

"After much deliberation, I have made the decision to relocate the Chargers to Los Angeles, beginning with the 2017 NFL season," Spanos wrote.

The Chargers may eventually share the same stadium currently being built for the Rams, but in the meantime, the team will call the StubHub Center -- home of Major League Soccer's Los Angeles Galaxy -- its temporary home.

With the move announcement the team also unveiled a new advertising logo, which became the butt of the joke for many professional sports teams on Twitter Thursday.

Like the Tampa Bay Lightning.

And Dallas Stars.

Even minor league baseball and college teams got in on the joke.

 

 

 

According to ESPN, the capital "LA" with a lighting bolt is just a "working logo."

Looks like we'll just have to wait and see when the Chargers kick off in Los Angeles in 2017.

