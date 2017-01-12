The San Diego Chargers are moving to Los Angeles.
The team announced the move in a letter from team chairman Dean Spanos.
"After much deliberation, I have made the decision to relocate the Chargers to Los Angeles, beginning with the 2017 NFL season," Spanos wrote.
A letter from Dean Spanos pic.twitter.com/rTNIvrsN1A— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) January 12, 2017
The Chargers may eventually share the same stadium currently being built for the Rams, but in the meantime, the team will call the StubHub Center -- home of Major League Soccer's Los Angeles Galaxy -- its temporary home.
With the move announcement the team also unveiled a new advertising logo, which became the butt of the joke for many professional sports teams on Twitter Thursday.
Like the Tampa Bay Lightning.
*checks mentions*— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) January 12, 2017
*squints*
*clears throat*
for the record, us & the @dodgers are just friends https://t.co/jBoJhZlYVD
And Dallas Stars.
new logo. hope this is cool, @dallascowboys pic.twitter.com/cCBPHjqWxP— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) January 12, 2017
Even minor league baseball and college teams got in on the joke.
We're not ones to fall behind the times. pic.twitter.com/IUuKvO2KUk— Montgomery Biscuits (@BiscuitBaseball) January 12, 2017
Are we doing this right? pic.twitter.com/OwDBuCdyDH— #PonyUpTempo (@SMU_Football) January 12, 2017
According to ESPN, the capital "LA" with a lighting bolt is just a "working logo."
Looks like we'll just have to wait and see when the Chargers kick off in Los Angeles in 2017.
(© 2017 KPNX)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs