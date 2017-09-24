Seahawks players stay in locker room for anthem following Trump remarks

Editor's note: This story includes a term used by President Trump that some may consider offensive.

The Seattle Seahawks chose to stay in the locker room during the national anthem Sunday before their game with the Tennessee Titans. It comes after President Donald Trump over the weekend called on NFL owners to fire players for conducting such protests.

The Seahawks released a statement on Twitter.

As a team, we have decided we will not participate in the national anthem. We will not stand for the injustice that has plagued people of color in this country. Out of love for our country and in honor of the sacrifices made on our behalf, we unite to oppose those that would deny our most basic freedoms. We remain committed to continuing to work towards equality and justice for all.

The Players of the Seattle Seahawks

The Titans also stayed in the locker room.

"As a team, we wanted to be unified in our actions today. The players jointly decided this was the best course of action. Our commitment to the military and our community is resolute and the absence of our team for the national anthem shouldn't be misconstrued as unpatriotic," the Titans organization said in a statement.

Seattle Times reporter Bob Condotta tweeted Seahawks General Manager John Schneider said the team had a long meeting Saturday night about how to respond to Trump, and that it was "emotional."

Seahawks GM John Schneider says on pregame radio show Seattle had "a long team meeting'' last night about how to respond to Trump's comments — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 24, 2017

At least one Seahawks fan at the stadium was letting their opinion be known before the game, wearing a Marshawn Lynch jersey, but with the name taped over on the back with the words "I Stand."

With talk of teams staying in locker room during anthem, here's a fan in Nashville w his message. #SEAvsTEN pic.twitter.com/gId5dzOlE3 — Paul Silvi (@paulsilvi) September 24, 2017



During a campaign rally in Alabama Friday, President Trump blasted athletes who do not stand for the anthem, using the term "son of a bitch" to describe them.

His comments continued over the weekend, including encouraging fans to boycott the NFL.

If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL,or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

...our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU'RE FIRED. Find something else to do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

Roger Goodell of NFL just put out a statement trying to justify the total disrespect certain players show to our country.Tell them to stand! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

...NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

After more players around the league locked arms or knelt during the anthem Sunday, Trump tweeted one was acceptable, the other is not.

Great solidarity for our National Anthem and for our Country. Standing with locked arms is good, kneeling is not acceptable. Bad ratings! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

It won't be known until Monday what effect Trump's comments, or the player protests, might have on the ratings for Sunday's games.

The Seahawks organization released a statement Saturday supporting their players' rights to free speech.



"We fully respect our players' use of their freedom of speech and peaceful action to highlight the existing racial and other divides in our country. Our players completely respect the military and veterans of our country; however they feel these issues need to come to the forefront," the statement read.

The practice of protesting during the anthem began last season when then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick knelt during the anthem. Other players followed suit.

This season, Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett has sat for the anthem since the preseason. By the second game, center Justin Britt has stood beside him during the anthem with his hand on Bennett's shoulder. Other players have followed Britt's example, standing beside Bennett.



