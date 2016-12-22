Seahawks coach Pete Carroll surprised by Sherman's comments

Dec 15, 2016; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll celebrates with wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams.Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Wayrynen, Troy Wayrynen)

RENTON, Wash. (AP) - Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said he was surprised by the combative comments of cornerback Richard Sherman earlier this week.



Carroll spoke Thursday after Seattle wrapped up preparations for Saturday's home finale against Arizona.



Carroll said he believed Sherman would have expressed remorse or apologized for his sideline outburst in last Thursday's game against Los Angeles. Sherman yelled at Carroll and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell for the decision to have Russell Wilson throw a pass from the 1-yard line that was nearly intercepted.



During his weekly availability Tuesday, Sherman did not back down from his stance and offered no apologies. Sherman also threatened to "ruin" the career of a radio reporter as he left the room, a comment he later apologized for on Twitter.

