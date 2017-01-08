Richardson, Rawls lead Seahawks to win

Paul Richardson opened the scoring with a spectacular one-handed catch, and Thomas Rawls led a resurgent Seattle running game, helping the Seahawks top the Detroit Lions 26-6 on Saturday night in the NFC playoffs.
Seattle advances to play at Atlanta next Saturday.
Rawls rushed for 161 yards and a touchdown, but the game was scoreless until Richardson reached around a Detroit defender with his left arm to make a terrific catch in the end zone in the second quarter. He added another one-handed catch late in the game, and teammate Doug Baldwin had 11 receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown.
Detroit finishes the season on a sour note. The Lions dropped their final three games of the regular season, squandering a chance to win the NFC North. The trip to Seattle didn't end any better.
PHOTOS: Best of the NFL
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs