Richardson, Rawls lead Seahawks to win

SEATTLE, WA - JANUARY 07: National Football League commissioner Roger Goodell (L) talks with Seattle Seahawks former head coach Mike Holmgren before the NFC Wild Card game.(Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images) (Photo: Steve Dykes, 2017 Getty Images)

Paul Richardson opened the scoring with a spectacular one-handed catch, and Thomas Rawls led a resurgent Seattle running game, helping the Seahawks top the Detroit Lions 26-6 on Saturday night in the NFC playoffs.



Seattle advances to play at Atlanta next Saturday.



Rawls rushed for 161 yards and a touchdown, but the game was scoreless until Richardson reached around a Detroit defender with his left arm to make a terrific catch in the end zone in the second quarter. He added another one-handed catch late in the game, and teammate Doug Baldwin had 11 receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown.



Detroit finishes the season on a sour note. The Lions dropped their final three games of the regular season, squandering a chance to win the NFC North. The trip to Seattle didn't end any better.

