Rex Ryan's failed promises sealed his fate with Bills

Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan as he leaves the field after beating the San Francisco 49ers at New Era Field. Photo: Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports)

The Buffalo Bills hired Rex Ryan to make the team a contender and true rival to the New England Patriots in the AFC East.

But after nearly two full seasons, it became clear that vision wouldn't be fulfilled. After another year out of the playoffs (that’s 17 straight seasons without a postseason appearance), Ryan’s fate was sealed.

With an undisciplined defense and major questions at quarterback moving into next year, the Bills are no closer to competing in the AFC East than they were when Ryan was hired. And Saturday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins, who clinched a playoff berth in Adam Gase's first year as coach, showed the Bills were indeed a team trending downward.

When Ryan took over, the Bills ranked No. 4 in total defense. The unit fell to 19th in his first season, and it stands in that same slot this year upon his firing.

Two seasons may seem like a short lifespan for a head coach, but Ryan was a proven entity when he arrived in Orchard Park. The Bills knew they were getting a coach with a plus-size personality and a reputation for crafting a complicated and nasty defense. He promised playoffs and memorable battles with Bill Belichick’s Patriots and was unable to deliver.

The Bills’ run defense (133.5 yards allowed per game) is the fifth-worst in the NFL, in part because of poor tackling. Those struggles were evident in the loss to the Dolphins, as running back Jay Ajayi had his second 200-yard rushing day against the Bills this season.

On a 57-yard run by Ajayi in overtime, the Bills' defense had just 10 men on the field. Ryan accepted responsibility for the error, calling it "the most ridiculous thing I've ever seen."

When the Bills’ offense struggled earlier this year, Ryan fired offensive coordinator Greg Roman just two weeks into the season. The offense rebounded under new coordinator Anthony Lynn, who on Tuesday was named interim head coach, but the defense continued to flounder. That was a sign that Ryan and his twin brother Rob, who helped run the defense, were on the hot seat.

The Bills also went 1-3 against the Patriots during Ryan’s tenure in Orchard Park. The lone win came earlier this season while Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was suspended.

It will be interesting now to see the market for Ryan, 54, after two failed stints as a head coach. His personality makes him popular, but will another owner take a chance on a coach who has never won a division title? Or will Ryan be interested in taking a defensive coordinator job?

In September 2015, Ryan told USA TODAY Sports that Buffalo would be his last coaching job, though he surely thought he would last more than two seasons with the Bills at the time. “When my days are up, I’ll turn it over to the younger generation. I’m not going anywhere else,” Ryan said.

Ryan might now be best suited for television, and the networks should engage in a bidding war for his services.

The Bills, meanwhile, once again are starting over.

The new head coach will inherit a roster in flux, with more than 20 players set to hit free agency in March, including cornerback Stephon Gilmore, linebacker Lorenzo Alexander and wide receiver Robert Woods.

But the biggest question is at quarterback. Will the new head coach want to move forward with Tyrod Taylor, who received a six-year, $90 million extension in August? The structure of Taylor’s contract essentially made it a one-year deal, with a team option after this season.

Regardless of who the Bills choose to hire, and whom that coach picks as quarterback, the Bills must find stability at those two key spots.

Follow Lindsay H. Jones on Twitter: @bylindsayhjones.

Copyright 2016 KPNX