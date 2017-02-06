READ: Matt Ryan's inspirational post-Super Bowl message

It's well-known that Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is a class act. Still, it felt good to get reassurance after the team's crushing Super Bowl defeat to the New England Patriots on Sunday.
Ryan delivered.
In a short, but inspiring, message on Instagram, Matt showed grace, sportsmanship, humility and heart. And he got us excited about next season.
Thank you Matt.
Let the healing begin.
