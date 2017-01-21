Raiders' rebranding not under consideration with possible Las Vegas move

Oakland Raiders fan reacts from the stands during the second half of the game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium. (Photo: Orlando Jorge Ramirez, USA TODAY Sports)

The Oakland Raiders might wind up changing hometowns, but as of now there is no plan to change their branding – from the silver and black color scheme to the famous pirate logo – should the team move to Las Vegas.

“No rebranding is under consideration,” team spokesman Will Kiss told USA TODAY Sports on Friday.

The Raiders this week officially filed paperwork with the NFL to begin the process of moving to Las Vegas. The application will be reviewed by the NFL’s stadium and finance committees, and at least 24 of 32 owners would have to approve the move in March.

This big step led to speculation in recent days that more changes could accompany a move out of California.

League rules make it difficult for teams to alter their uniforms, with a requirement that a franchise request to make a major change two years in advance.

When the Rams relocated from St. Louis to Los Angeles last year, the team kept its uniforms and colors and logo, and won’t make major branding changes until at least 2019. The Chargers last week debuted a new logo – and were widely panned for it – after announcing their move to Los Angeles.

