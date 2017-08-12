Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch sits during the national anthem

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch sits on a cooler on the bench during the national anthem prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch might not have played in Saturday's game, but that didn't stop him from turning heads.

The new Raider tailback was photographed sitting down during the national anthem before Saturday's kickoff.

USA Today Sports photographer Mark J. Rebilas captured the sideline moment as Lynch sat on a cooler behind his standing teammates.

Marshawn Lynch sits during the National Anthem before tonight's Raiders/Cardinals pre-season game. pic.twitter.com/nMOmv7ivdL — Stadium (@WatchStadium) August 13, 2017

What do you think about Lynch's actions? Share your responses on our Facebook page and our Twitter feed using #BeOn12.

© 2017 KPNX-TV