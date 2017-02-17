Patriots DE Chris Long responds to criticism of his decision to skip White House

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Chris Long (95) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: John David Mercer, John David Mercer)

(Warning: One tweet in this post contains objectionable language)

New England Patriots defensive end Chris Long was one of six players to say they would not attend a White House celebration of the team’s Super Bowl victory.

On Thursday, he took to Twitter to show some of the reactions he has received about that decision -- and his responses.

Heard it all this week...if you don't want to hear about some of the dumb shit I've heard...mute away, but it's good. Rapid fire time, yeah? — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

"I hope they cut you" I'm a free agent. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

"You just wanna be a cool lib"

As a football player, liberals thought I was a living, breathing piece of steak before I agreed with them. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

"You should go talk to trump if you want change" I'm skipping a photo op, not a congressional hearing. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

"You hate the troops" The secondary focus of my foundation (out of two causes) is veteran support. Do your research. Also, not relatable. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

