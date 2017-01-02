O'Brien says he doesn't know who will start in playoff game

Dec 18, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler (17) and defensive end J.J. Watt (center) and defensive end Antonio Smith (94) stand on the sideline during the second quarter Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Taormina, Troy Taormina)

HOUSTON (AP) - Coach Bill O'Brien says he doesn't know who will start at quarterback for the Houston Texans in their wild-card playoff game against the Oakland Raiders on Saturday.



Tom Savage started Houston's last two games after Brock Osweiler was benched. But Savage's status for this week is in question after he suffered a concussion in the second quarter of a loss to Tennessee on Sunday.



O'Brien says: "We gave the players a day off (Monday) so I haven't even seen the quarterbacks. So I'll have more for you on that (Tuesday)."



He was then asked whether the decision will be based mostly on health and said that "a lot of different factors" will go into it.



Osweiler struggled with consistency and turnovers in his 14 starts this season after signing a $72 million contract in the offseason. However, he looked better after taking over on Sunday and finished with 253 yards passing and a touchdown.



Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.