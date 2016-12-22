NFL not affiliated with spring league for free agents

Oct 2, 2016; London, United Kingdom; General view of inflatable NFL shield logo at game 15 of the NFL International Series between the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee)

The NFL is not starting a spring league for veteran players.

The league did, however, inform its teams about a private spring league for free agents that will be held in April at the Greenbriar Resort in West Virginia.

Teams were told Thursday about the spring league in case scouts wanted to attend practices or request film.

According to The Spring League’s website, it was created as an “instructional league and developmental platform for professional football talent” and will be run by people with NFL coaching experience.

The league will be composed of four teams that will practice and play exhibition games.

