KPNX
Close

2017 Arizona Cardinals draft recap

12 Sports , KPNX 4:56 PM. MST April 29, 2017

PHOENIX - The 2017 NFL Draft has come and gone.

The Cardinals made seven picks over the three day draft, selecting three offensive and four defensive players.

Here is a breakdown of the team's newest members:

Round 1 - Pick 13 - Haason Reddick LB Temple

  • Third Temple Owl ever selected by the Cardinals in the NFL Draft
  • Third time in the last four years the Cardinals selected a defensive player in the first round
  • Walk-on at Temple - Earned scholarship his senior season
  • Reddick ran the 40-yard dash in 4.52 seconds, broad-jumped 133 inches and posted a 36.5-inch vertical at the NFL Combine

Round 2 - Pick 36 - Budda Baker Safety Washington

 

 

  • The Cardinals traded up to select Baker in the 2nd round
  • 4th safety selected in the NFL Draft
  • In three seasons with Washington, Baker totaled 200 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, five INTs, 24 passes defended and three forced fumbles
  • 2016 First-Team All-Pac-12

Round 3 - Pick 98 - Chad Williams WR Grambling State

  • Third time in four years the Cardinals have selected a player in the third round from outside the NCAA FBS

 

Round 4 - Pick 115 - Dorian Johnson OL Pitt

  • Started 42 of the 51 games he appeared in for the Panthers
  • Starts at left guard (39), left tackle (2) and right guard (1)
  • Was first true freshman to start on Pitt's offensive line since 2006

 

Round 5 - Pick 157 - Will Holden OL Vandberilt

  • 10th Vanderbilt player ever selected by the Cardinals
  • Appeared in 48 games with the Commodores, starting the final 37 games at tackle

 

Round 5 - Pick 179 - T.J. Logan RB North Carolina

  • 4,926 all-purpose yards and 27 TDs in 49 games over career
  • 40-yard dash in 4.37 seconds at the 2017 NFL Combine

Round 6 - Pick 208 - Johnathan Ford S Auburn

  • Ford appeared in 52 games (34 starts) and totaled 275 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss, five INTs, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery

 

© 2017 KPNX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories