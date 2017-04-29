2017 Arizona Cardinals draft recap

PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 27: Haason Reddick of Temple reacts after being picked #13 overall by the Arizona Cardinals during the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Art on April 27, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Photo: Elsa, 2017 Getty Images)

PHOENIX - The 2017 NFL Draft has come and gone.

The Cardinals made seven picks over the three day draft, selecting three offensive and four defensive players.

Here is a breakdown of the team's newest members:

Round 1 - Pick 13 - Haason Reddick LB Temple

Third Temple Owl ever selected by the Cardinals in the NFL Draft

Third time in the last four years the Cardinals selected a defensive player in the first round

Walk-on at Temple - Earned scholarship his senior season

Reddick ran the 40-yard dash in 4.52 seconds, broad-jumped 133 inches and posted a 36.5-inch vertical at the NFL Combine

Round 2 - Pick 36 - Budda Baker Safety Washington

The Cardinals traded up to select Baker in the 2nd round

4th safety selected in the NFL Draft

In three seasons with Washington, Baker totaled 200 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, five INTs, 24 passes defended and three forced fumbles

2016 First-Team All-Pac-12

Round 3 - Pick 98 - Chad Williams WR Grambling State

Third time in four years the Cardinals have selected a player in the third round from outside the NCAA FBS

In his last visit to AZ, WR Chad Williams had 13 catches for 152 yards for Grambling vs U of A in Tucson on 9/10/16 pic.twitter.com/Pi4WvdngP6 — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) April 29, 2017

Round 4 - Pick 115 - Dorian Johnson OL Pitt

Started 42 of the 51 games he appeared in for the Panthers

Starts at left guard (39), left tackle (2) and right guard (1)

Was first true freshman to start on Pitt's offensive line since 2006

Several teams were scared by a liver issue with OG Dorian Johnson - some had him off the board, some think he can play through it #Cardinals — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) April 29, 2017

Round 5 - Pick 157 - Will Holden OL Vandberilt

10th Vanderbilt player ever selected by the Cardinals

Appeared in 48 games with the Commodores, starting the final 37 games at tackle

Will Holden is very good. Here's a stat Arizona Cardinals fans are going to want to know. https://t.co/LFtPaWcEdA pic.twitter.com/vcb6L0uqgm — Justis Mosqueda (@JuMosq) April 29, 2017

Round 5 - Pick 179 - T.J. Logan RB North Carolina

4,926 all-purpose yards and 27 TDs in 49 games over career

40-yard dash in 4.37 seconds at the 2017 NFL Combine

Round 6 - Pick 208 - Johnathan Ford S Auburn

Ford appeared in 52 games (34 starts) and totaled 275 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss, five INTs, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery

