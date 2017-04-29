2017 Arizona Cardinals draft recap

PHOENIX - The 2017 NFL Draft has come and gone.
The Cardinals made seven picks over the three day draft, selecting three offensive and four defensive players.
Here is a breakdown of the team's newest members:
Round 1 - Pick 13 - Haason Reddick LB Temple
- Third Temple Owl ever selected by the Cardinals in the NFL Draft
- Third time in the last four years the Cardinals selected a defensive player in the first round
- Walk-on at Temple - Earned scholarship his senior season
- Reddick ran the 40-yard dash in 4.52 seconds, broad-jumped 133 inches and posted a 36.5-inch vertical at the NFL Combine
Round 2 - Pick 36 - Budda Baker Safety Washington
How @BuddaBaker32 became a member of your #AZCardinals! pic.twitter.com/YpMRYcEhzy— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) April 29, 2017
- The Cardinals traded up to select Baker in the 2nd round
- 4th safety selected in the NFL Draft
- In three seasons with Washington, Baker totaled 200 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, five INTs, 24 passes defended and three forced fumbles
- 2016 First-Team All-Pac-12
Round 3 - Pick 98 - Chad Williams WR Grambling State
- Third time in four years the Cardinals have selected a player in the third round from outside the NCAA FBS
In his last visit to AZ, WR Chad Williams had 13 catches for 152 yards for Grambling vs U of A in Tucson on 9/10/16 pic.twitter.com/Pi4WvdngP6— Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) April 29, 2017
Round 4 - Pick 115 - Dorian Johnson OL Pitt
- Started 42 of the 51 games he appeared in for the Panthers
- Starts at left guard (39), left tackle (2) and right guard (1)
- Was first true freshman to start on Pitt's offensive line since 2006
Several teams were scared by a liver issue with OG Dorian Johnson - some had him off the board, some think he can play through it #Cardinals— Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) April 29, 2017
Round 5 - Pick 157 - Will Holden OL Vandberilt
- 10th Vanderbilt player ever selected by the Cardinals
- Appeared in 48 games with the Commodores, starting the final 37 games at tackle
Will Holden is very good. Here's a stat Arizona Cardinals fans are going to want to know. https://t.co/LFtPaWcEdA pic.twitter.com/vcb6L0uqgm— Justis Mosqueda (@JuMosq) April 29, 2017
Round 5 - Pick 179 - T.J. Logan RB North Carolina
- 4,926 all-purpose yards and 27 TDs in 49 games over career
- 40-yard dash in 4.37 seconds at the 2017 NFL Combine
Round 6 - Pick 208 - Johnathan Ford S Auburn
- Ford appeared in 52 games (34 starts) and totaled 275 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss, five INTs, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery
Your 2017 #CardsDraft Class! pic.twitter.com/SirPOjFePV— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) April 29, 2017
