NFL divisional playoff matchups: The players that will decide Sunday games

Sep 25 2016; Philadelphia, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Alejandro Villanueva, guard David DeCastro, center Maurkice Pouncey (53), guard Ramon Foster, and tackle Marcus Gilbert wait on the sidelines. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Eric Hartline, Eric Hartline)

The key matchups in the Sunday game of Divisional Weekend:

Cowboys secondary vs. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

The Dallas Cowboys don't have the luxury of facing the same version of Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers they saw in Week 6, when the quarterback was mostly held in check in a 30-16 win. With 22 touchdown passes and zero interceptions in his last eight games, Rodgers is the foremost threat for sending the Cowboys to an early postseason exit.

The Packers' sound protection combined with Rodgers' evasiveness have made him hard to rattle, and coordinator Rod Marinelli's blitz-averse defense likely will rely on the front four for pressure. It's on the Dallas secondary, then, to keep plays in front of it and avoid the back-breaking gains Rodgers has repeatedly found during the Pack's seven-game win streak. Cornerback Morris Claiborne's return should help, but Brandon Carr and rookie Anthony Brown will be called on to continue their standout seasons.

The loss of Jordy Nelson is a blow to Green Bay, as Rodgers' primary target had five touchdown catches in the last six weeks. Randall Cobb re-emerged with three scores last week, however, and tight end Jared Cook is becoming a steady threat.

Chiefs OLB Justin Houston vs. Steelers RT Marcus Gilbert

Houston's presence alone won't be enough to slow a Pittsburgh Steelers offense that rolled to five passing touchdowns in a 43-14 romp over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4. But the pass rusher's return should at least slow Ben Roethlisberger and Co.

Roethlisberger's road woes this season (9 touchdowns, 8 interceptions) could be a troublesome indicator for a chilly Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium, especially with the quarterback recovering from a foot injury. Applying consistent pressure could open up turnover opportunities for a ballhawking secondary, as the Chiefs ranked first in the NFL with 16 interceptions. Roethlisberger was sacked a career-low 17 times this season, however, and Gilbert is one of the line's top performers.

Even if limited while he recovers from knee inflammation, Houston could also play an integral role for the Chiefs' 26th-ranked run defense. The Steelers have showed an increasing willingness to let Le'Veon Bell drive the offense, as he carried the ball on every down in a 10-play, 83-yard scoring drive against the Miami Dolphins last week. The Chiefs' front seven, including 346-pound nose tackle Dontari Poe, will have to find a way to stop the patient Bell before he reaches the second level.

Follow Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz on Twitter @MikeMSchwartz.

PHOTOS: Best of the NFL

Copyright 2017 USA TODAY Sports