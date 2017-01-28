Need a quarterback? 2017 NFL draft may not be place to find one

Nov 26, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback DeShone Kizer (14) throws a pass against the Southern California Trojans during a NCAA football game. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee)

MOBILE, Ala. — Standing in the press box during practice this week at the Senior Bowl, Phil Savage echoed what a lot of NFL scouts are saying privately about the quarterbacks available in the 2017 draft.

“It's probably not a good year to say, ‘We’ve got to have one,' " Savage, the Senior Bowl's executive director and former Cleveland Browns general manager, told USA TODAY Sports. “You never know, but there’s questions with more guys this year.”

Others describe the group as somewhere between average and not very good — nothing like the deep class of 2016, which saw 15 quarterbacks drafted, including Jared Goff and Carson Wentz, picked first and second overall, respectively, and instant star Dak Prescott in the fourth round.

There’s talent in every draft, and this is no exception. It’s still early in the evaluation process, especially for underclassmen. Quarterbacks tend to get pushed up the board because the position is so important. But at a time when so many NFL teams are looking for a starter, there’s a strong sense of trepidation about putting any of these guys on the field in the short term.

That none of the quarterbacks who come up as first-round possibilities — North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky, Clemson’s Deshaun Watson, Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer and maybe Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes — played in anything resembling a pro-style offense or operated much from under center is certainly a factor. (That’s one reason many teams preferred Wentz to Goff last year.)

It goes beyond that, though.

Conversations with scouts and personnel executives here pegged Trubisky as the top QB entering the draft process. He’s an accurate passer, has the physical tools and figures to put on a show at the scouting combine in March. But some scouts will be reluctant to put a really high grade on a guy who made just 13 college starts, sitting most of his first two years behind a non-prospect, Marquise Williams.

Watson has the track record and the makeup. He recovered from a disappointing first half of his junior season in 2016, capping it by wrecking Alabama in the national championship game. His accuracy is a question, though, as is durability given his body type. His mechanics need to be cleaned up. Declining his invite to the Senior Bowl — Watson graduated early, making him eligible — he passed on a chance to show he can fit and function in a different scheme.

Some scouts draw the line there on first rounders, though Kizer certainly has the arm and athletic skills to join them. He looked like the No. 1 pick in the Irish's opener at Texas, only to end up getting benched along the way to a 4-8 finish. He will face questions about his intangibles, including how badly he wants to be a great player.

Of the next group, Mahomes jumps out because he has loads of talent and improvisational ability. He also played in a one-read-and-go offense, so everyone’s trying to figure out how it will translate.

None of the quarterbacks invited to the Senior Bowl — the traditional six instead of the eight Savage invited last year because that was such a strong class — is a lock to go in the first two rounds. Pittsburgh’s Nate Peterman, who has played in a pro-style offense, may be the best of the bunch set to play in Saturday’s game.

The outlook on this class may boost the value of young passers who could become available in free agency or trades (Kirk Cousins, Jimmy Garoppolo, Tyrod Taylor, Mike Glennon). A short-term option (Jay Cutler, Tony Romo) also may appeal to a team already eyeing a 2018 draft class that could include the likes of USC’s Sam Darnold and UCLA’s Josh Rosen.

Bottom line for the 2017 group: If you draft one, you better be prepared to wait and work.

Of course, Prescott — he performed well at last year’s Senior Bowl, as did Wentz — is proof that development can accelerate quickly with the right coaches and pieces in place. Even the Dallas Cowboys didn’t know what they had when they took Prescott after failed attempts to get into position to select Paxton Lynch and Connor Cook.

“It’s a work-in-progress quarterback class,” Savage said. “I think it’s probably just OK. That doesn’t mean that you can’t find one.”

