Michael Floyd active for Patriots against Jets

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 04: Michael Floyd #15 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates a touchdown with teammate Larry Fitzgerald #11 during the third quarter against the Washington Redskins (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) (Photo: Norm Hall, 2016 Getty Images)

Wide receiver Michael Floyd is active for the New England Patriots' game against the New York Jets on Saturday, just 10 days after he was released by the Arizona Cardinals following an arrest on charges of driving under the influence.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Friday the team did not know when it claimed Floyd off waivers that his blood-alcohol level was .217 after his Dec. 12 arrest. A BAC of .217 would be considered an "extreme DUI" under Arizona law and could entail mandatory jail time.

“I think in life everyone makes mistakes,” Floyd said Thursday. “I think right now it’s about learning from that mistake.”

