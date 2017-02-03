Larry Fitzgerald picks Patriots to win Super Bowl

PHOENIX - The pick is in!
Not it's not the NFL Draft, that's in a few months.
It is the season however for Super Bowl picks, and we know who Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is taking.
I'm rolling with the @Patriots in #SB51!! #FTSuperPick— Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) February 3, 2017
Fitzgerald tweeted Friday morning that he is picking the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl 51.
