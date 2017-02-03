Larry Fitzgerald picks Patriots to win Super Bowl

Jan 1, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) runs off the field after a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Cardinals defeated the Rams 44-6. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee)

PHOENIX - The pick is in!

Not it's not the NFL Draft, that's in a few months.

It is the season however for Super Bowl picks, and we know who Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is taking.

Fitzgerald tweeted Friday morning that he is picking the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl 51.

(© 2017 KPNX)