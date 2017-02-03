KPNX
Close

Larry Fitzgerald picks Patriots to win Super Bowl

Robby Baker , KPNX 10:51 AM. MST February 03, 2017

PHOENIX - The pick is in!

Not it's not the NFL Draft, that's in a few months.

It is the season however for Super Bowl picks, and we know who Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is taking.

 

Fitzgerald tweeted Friday morning that he is picking the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl 51.

(© 2017 KPNX)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories