Kansas City dodges worst of ice storm, NFL says game will be played Sunday night

KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 11: An exterior view of the eastern face of Arrowhead Stadium before a game between the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs on September 11, 2005 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs won 27-7. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images) (Photo: Brian Bahr, 2005 Getty Images)

Kansas City dodged the ice storm that prompted the NFL to push back the start of the Steelers-Chiefs playoff game and the league announced it will proceed with kickoff Sunday night.

Tonight's #PITvsKC game on @nbc will move forward as announced at 8:20pm ET. Full statement here: pic.twitter.com/mvZAG9eS6N — Natalie Ravitz (@NFLNatalie) January 15, 2017

The NFL decided Friday to move the start of Sunday's divisional game from 1 p.m. to 8:20 p.m.ET. The original forecast called for icy conditions until Sunday afternoon, and authorities had urged people to stay off the roads.

But while other parts of the Great Plains were frozen over, Kansas City was largely spared. While ice accumulated on cars, homes and lawns, roads were mostly wet with the occasional slick spot. Kansas City's main airport was open, though the Kansas City Star said more than 50 flights had been canceled.

Some seats at Arrowhead were coated with ice, but crews were up early to get the stadium ready.

With more rain in the forecast and temperatures not expected to climb much above 30 until the afternoon, the National Weather Service was warning of the potential for slick conditions.

The forecast for Sunday night in Kansas City calls for rain throughout the game, but the temperatures are expected to stay just above the freezing mark.

PHOTOS: Best of the NFL

Copyright 2017 USA TODAY Sports