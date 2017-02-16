Jets CB Darrelle Revis faces pending assault, robbery charges after altercation

New York Jets cornerback Darelle Revis during pracice at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. (Photo: Noah K. Murray, USA TODAY Sports)

New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis faces pending charges of robbery, terroristic threats, conspiracy and aggravated assault after his role in an altercation over the weekend, Pittsburgh police said in a statement Thursday.

Police said a 22-year-old man approached Revis at around 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning and began recording him after the cornerback confirmed his identity. Revis then attempted to to grab the cellphone and delete the video. A 21-year-old man then approached to assist the first man retrieve his cellphone, at which point a verbal argument ensued.

After another man walked up to help Revis, both men who were opposing the Jets star said they were punched and left unconscious for about 10 minutes.

Upon viewing the cellphone video, police said they had confirmed Revis' identity.

The Jets said in a statement that they were aware of the incident and had spoken to Revis, but that they would have no further comment.

Revis' attorney Blaine Jones said in a news conference Thursday his client was "not going to run from a warrant" if one is issued.

Jones previously told KDKA-TV that the cornerback, a native of Aliquippa, Pa., who went on to star at the University of Pittsburgh, was assaulted by "at least" five people.

"Mr. Revis came home to Pittsburgh this past weekend to visit family and friends," Jones wrote in a statement to KDKA-TV. "During that time Mr. Revis went by a location in the Southside that he is in the process of developing. Mr. Revis was physically assaulted while at that location by a group of at least 5 people. Mr. Revis feared for his safety and retreated from the aggressors. Mr. Revis was not arrested after this incident. Mr. Revis sought medical attention as a result of the aforementioned attack."

A four-time all-pro and seven-time Pro Bowl selection, Revis is set to make $15.3 million in 2017 if he remains with the Jets.

(© 2017 KPNX)