Houston mayor says protests won't hurt Super Bowl activities

Jan 28, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; General view of a train in downtown Houston prior to Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

HOUSTON (AP) - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says demonstrations during Super Bowl week won't prevent fans from having a good time.



Turner said Monday that demonstrations like the one Sunday outside Super Bowl headquarters with protesters opposing President Trump's travel restrictions from some Muslim countries are "about people exercising their constitutional right to voice their opinion."



Calling Houston "the most diverse city in the country," Turner noted "we can do that and have good football at the same time."



Turner stressed that security would not be an issue and that the city has worked for four years preparing to host the game for the first time since 2004.

