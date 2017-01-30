Fans could pay as low as $1,000 for Super Bowl LI tickets

Jan 28, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; General view outside the NFL Experience in downtown Houston prior to Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Taormina, Troy Taormina)

The prospect of some fans paying as little as $1,000 to get into Super Bowl LI looks at least feasible.

It’ll cost about $2,200 for the cheapest seat at Houston’s NRG Stadium on the secondary ticket market as of Monday, but there are a couple things working in favor of bargain hunters: The demand has remained low and quantity — while lower than in many recent Super Bowls — has ticked up.

"Usually when you see supply this low, it leads to crazy high prices," TicketIQ spokesperson Jesse Lawrence told USA TODAY Sports. "I’d predict the over/under for the get-in price to be at $1,000 on game day."

According to TicketIQ, the average get-in price, the cheapest seats available, on the secondary market as of Monday were going for $2,208, which is 18% cheaper than at the same point ahead of Super Bowl 50.

Super Bowl LI’s ticket trends mirror another game the New England Patriots were involved in: Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis. Tickets for that game, a thrilling contest won by the New York Giants, went for about $1,000 on game day. SeatGeek spokesperson Chris Leyden said in an email to USA TODAY Sports it "seems likely that prices will continue to drop," although there's no guarantee.

"You can see right now things are lined up pretty well with 2012 (Super Bowl XLVI), when we did see prices get down to right around $1,000 on the day of the game," Leyden said.

According to SeatGeek, the average price of a ticket sold on Sunday was $3,225, about 2,500 less than seats were going two weeks ago.

"It is difficult to tell by how much (more prices will go)," Leyden said. "It's largely dependent on the local interest and the number of fans willing to make a last-minute trip,"

Prices could be even lower at this point if scores of tickets weren’t tied up in package deals like the ones sold by NFL On Location, the league’s official hospitality partner. All but the cheapest ticketing package remains available. The packages, which start at $7,249 each, include a pregame party and VIP access to concerts.

It’s not clear how many seats remain unsold by On Location and a message left Sunday with an On Location spokesperson was not returned.

If On Location decides to break the tickets out of expensive packages and put them on the market, prices would likely drop further with more supply on the market.

