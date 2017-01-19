Coop predicts the NFC & AFC Championship games

PHOENIX - It's final four weekend in the NFL.

The conference championship games. Win and it's off to Super Bowl 51 in Houston. Lose, and yeah, you go home.

In the AFC game, Pittsburgh is on the road against the Patriots, while the Falcons host the Packers in the NFC title game.

And you know how I roll, gotta give you my predictions for the weekend championship games.

I like the Falcons at home over the red-hot Packers.

Yes, I'm fully aware of what Aaron Rodgers has done over the second half of the season and the playoffs.

But I'm also aware of the MVP-like season Matt Ryan has delivered for the Falcons.

I think Ryan has more weapons around him both in the running game and receiving game.

Plus this will be the final game the Falcons play in the Georgia Dome before moving into their brand new stadium next season.

Yeah, I know... I just played the nostalgia card... hey... this game is that close and can go either way.

You look for every little advantage you can... and I just did.

In the AFC championship game... give me the Steelers... and yeah... I am fully aware of Tom Brady and the championship pedigree of the Patriots.

But I like how James Harrison and the Steelers defense has ratcheted up their play and intensity.

And here again... I like the weapons Ben Roethlisberger has around him much more than I do what Brady has around him.

Of course... the best defense for the Steelers will be LeVeon Bell... the way he's running the ball... averaging 170 a game in the playoffs... means ball control and keeping Tom Brady and the Patriots offense on the sideline.

I'm going Steelers and Falcons in Super Bowl 51.

