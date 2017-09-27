You can get your photo taken with Kurt Warner's HOF bust this Saturday

Arizona Cardinals former quarterback Kurt Warner poses with his bust during the Professional Football HOF enshrinement ceremonies at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. (Photo: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

Most Cardinals fans, like myself, will never see their golden busts immortalized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

But we can get the next best thing: A photo taken with the bust of HOFer Kurt Warner.

The Arizona Cardinals are offering fans the chance to have their photo taken with the Hall of Fame bust of the former Cardinals QB this Saturday at University of Phoenix Stadium between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Fans will be able to enter the stadium at Gate 2 to view Warner’s Hall of Fame bust and take pictures. There will also be free parking available in the north lot (Red).

If you stop by the stadium, be sure to share your photos with us on our Facebook page and Twitter and Instagram using #BeOn12.

