You can get your photo taken with Kurt Warner's HOF bust this Saturday

Most Cardinals fans, like myself, will never see their golden busts immortalized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
But we can get the next best thing: A photo taken with the bust of HOFer Kurt Warner.
The Arizona Cardinals are offering fans the chance to have their photo taken with the Hall of Fame bust of the former Cardinals QB this Saturday at University of Phoenix Stadium between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Want your chance to take pic with @kurt13warner's @ProFootballHOF Bust?— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 26, 2017
Here's your chance! pic.twitter.com/LnXu99WCqW
Fans will be able to enter the stadium at Gate 2 to view Warner’s Hall of Fame bust and take pictures. There will also be free parking available in the north lot (Red).
If you stop by the stadium, be sure to share your photos with us on our Facebook page and Twitter and Instagram using #BeOn12.
© 2017 KPNX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs