Veldheer and Huss Brewery collaborate to brew new beer

Sep 3, 2015; Denver, CO, USA; General view of Arizona Cardinals tackle Jared Veldheer (not pictured) helmet during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Cardinals defeated the Broncos 22-20. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ron Chenoy, Ron Chenoy)

PHOENIX - When Jared Veldheer isn't on the field protecting Carson Palmer, you can find him brewing.

He's been brewing his own beer since his second year in the NFL and has continued making his own concoctions for the last six years.

This offseason, Veldheer has been rehabbing from a torn tricep injury.

That hasn't stopped him from brewing though.

"Since the time I got hurt, I probably brewed about 20 batches of beer," said the lineman. "Most of them have only been about 2.5 gallon batches so I'm able to fill up a few growlers for people."

Now, he's set to take his beer to the masses.

"I just brewed a beer with Huss Brewery on Wednesday and that will be out somewhere in the middle of march," said Veldheer.

Veldheer and Huss Brewing Company collaborated to make a red double IPA. The beer is still nameless though.

"If you guys have suggestions, let me know on Twitter," said Veldheer. "I have a bit of writers block right now. Do you try to go with a beer pun? Some kind of witty pun or do you just go with a strong, tough name since it's a big beer?".

(© 2017 KPNX)