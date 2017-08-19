Tyrann Mathieu posts pics of his new custom cleats on Instagram

Arizona Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu is well known for making flashy plays on the field.
But Mathieu is flashing a bit of his fashion sense on social media Saturday.
The Cards safety posted pictures of his new custom cleats on his Instagram account.
Designed by Marvin Baroota, the cleats feature everything from the Cardinals logo to his nickname animal namesake, the honey badger.
During the game against the Bears, Mathieu broke out the red custom cleats.
Savage Szn Don. pic.twitter.com/SOaN2jJrEr— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 20, 2017
Looks like Mathieu is going to hit the field in style this season.
