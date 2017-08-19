Tyrann Mathieu posts pics of his new custom cleats on Instagram

Mathieu's cleat game is on point. (Photo: Instagram screenshot)

Arizona Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu is well known for making flashy plays on the field.

But Mathieu is flashing a bit of his fashion sense on social media Saturday.

The Cards safety posted pictures of his new custom cleats on his Instagram account.

SAVAGE SZN DON❗️ A post shared by Tyrann Mathieu (@devine_mathieu) on Aug 18, 2017 at 10:54pm PDT

Designed by Marvin Baroota, the cleats feature everything from the Cardinals logo to his nickname animal namesake, the honey badger.

During the game against the Bears, Mathieu broke out the red custom cleats.

Looks like Mathieu is going to hit the field in style this season.

