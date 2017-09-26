KPNX
The Cardinals may have lost, but Larry Fitzgerald's catch won the internet

Gabe Trujillo, KPNX 12:35 PM. MST September 26, 2017

As Cardinals fans wallow in Arizona's loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football, there are still some things to smile about.

Most notably, the brilliance of Larry Fitzgerald.

Lost in the defeat, Fitzgerald put on an incredible show, posting 13 catches for 149 yards and a touchdown. And one catch in particular took over the internet.

The amazing catch quickly spread across social media as fans admired the awesome grab. And it was safe to say, everyone was impressed.

The Cardinals offense might be a little hard to watch this season, but any time Fitzgerald steps on the field, it will be must-see TV.

