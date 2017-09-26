The Cardinals may have lost, but Larry Fitzgerald's catch won the internet

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) catches a pass against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick (10) in the fourth quarter at University of Phoenix Stadium. (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

As Cardinals fans wallow in Arizona's loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football, there are still some things to smile about.

Most notably, the brilliance of Larry Fitzgerald.

Lost in the defeat, Fitzgerald put on an incredible show, posting 13 catches for 149 yards and a touchdown. And one catch in particular took over the internet.

The amazing catch quickly spread across social media as fans admired the awesome grab. And it was safe to say, everyone was impressed.

Larry Fitzgerald is a bad bad man. — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) September 26, 2017

Larry Fitzgerald is a full blown savage pic.twitter.com/4HmHqd6TRe — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) September 26, 2017

Wow - that man @LarryFitzgerald is awesome! Who has ever caught the ball better?? — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) September 26, 2017

The Cardinals offense might be a little hard to watch this season, but any time Fitzgerald steps on the field, it will be must-see TV.

© 2017 KPNX-TV