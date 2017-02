Cardinals tackle Jared Veldheer bites into a taco with 12 News' Cameron Cox. (Photo: Cameron Cox/12 News)

Taco Tuesday is back again. This week’s guest is Arizona Cardinals new right tackle Jared Veldheer.

Yes, the eight-year pro is comfortable moving from left to right tackle next season. He calls it keeping things fresh on the field.

Off the field, Veldheer is healthy and back to brewing beer. 12 Sports’ Cameron Cox was with the Hulk out at Chronic Taco on East Bell Road.

(© 2017 KPNX)