Sunshine Acres Children's Home gets a special holiday surprise

Mesa, Ariz. - The holiday was a little sweeter for one Arizona Cardinals' fan at Sunshine Acres Children's Home.

Cardinals' cornerback Marcus Cooper collected toys for the Sunshine Acres Children's Home in Mesa earlier this month. He, alongside his family, brought the toys over to the home to make the surprise even sweeter.

Sunshine Acres is a non-profit organization that relies entirely on donations. They do not receive any federal funding and do not solicit for donations.

Children residing at Sunshine Acres come from various situations including homelessness, parents no longer able to care for their children, illness, and other scenarios.

The visit was a little sweeter for one special boy who couldn't believe his eyes when an Arizona Cardinal player showed up at the home.

