Scooby Wright moves onto Cardinals roster from practice squad

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Scooby Wright III (58) defends Oakland Raiders running back George Atkinson III (45) at University of Phoenix Stadium. (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - The Arizona Cardinals have elevated inside linebacker Scooby Wright from the practice squad and released outside linebacker Philip Wheeler.

Wright lost out in a competition for a backup role and was released in Arizona's final roster cut, then re-signed to the practice squad.

With Deone Bucannon missing the opener with an ankle injury, the Cardinals were down to three inside linebackers -- Karlos Dansby, Haason Reddick and Josh Bynes -- before activating Wright.

Wright, a standout player at the University of Arizona, was a seventh-round draft pick by Cleveland a year ago and appeared in three games for the Cardinals last season after joining the team from the Browns practice squad.

