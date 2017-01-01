KPNX
REPORT: Cardinals OC Harold Goodwin to interview for head coaching jobs

January 01, 2017

PHOENIX - It appears Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin's schedule will be busy over the next couple of weeks.

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that Goodwin will interview with the Los Angeles Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills.

 

All three teams have head coaching vacancies. 

