REPORT: Cardinals OC Harold Goodwin to interview for head coaching jobs

PHOENIX - It appears Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin's schedule will be busy over the next couple of weeks.
ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that Goodwin will interview with the Los Angeles Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills.
Rams, Jags and Bills all expected to interview Cardinals offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin for their head coaching job, per sources.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2017
All three teams have head coaching vacancies.
