REPORT: Cardinals OC Harold Goodwin to interview for head coaching jobs

August 30, 2015; Oakland, CA, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin (right) instructs offensive tackle D.J. Humphries (74) during the fourth quarter. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kyle Terada, Kyle Terada)

PHOENIX - It appears Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin's schedule will be busy over the next couple of weeks.

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that Goodwin will interview with the Los Angeles Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills.

Rams, Jags and Bills all expected to interview Cardinals offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin for their head coaching job, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2017

All three teams have head coaching vacancies.

