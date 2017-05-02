Remember Todd Heap's daughter with joy on #HugsFromHollyDay Wednesday

Tight end Todd Heap of the Arizona Cardinals warms up before the start of the Cardinals game against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on September 18, 2011 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Heaps are trying to turn their family's tragedy into some positive energy through a new campaign taking place Wednesday.

#HugsFromHollyDay is a campaign that aims to remember the daughter of former ASU and Cardinals tight end Todd Heap through love and acts of kindness.

Holly Heap was killed last month when her father was moving a truck in the driveway of the family's Mesa home and the truck ran her over.

Wednesday would have been Holly's birthday, so the Heaps saw it as an opportunity to spread the love she embodied to the world.

"Holly was known to give the best hugs, and her love for everyone and everything in life was contagious," a message on the Hugs From Holly site read. "Let’s spread this joy as we scatter sunshine in Holly’s honor on her birthday.

The post on the site had a couple suggestions for how to remember Holly on Wednesday:

1. Wear PINK in Holly’s honor

2. Make a plan to share hugs and spread love & joy through random acts of heartfelt kindness for those in your community. Smile more. Compliment somebody. Write a kind note. Share treats (or chicken nuggets). Do a free lemonade stand. Leave a bigger tip than usual. Pay for the person behind you in the drive-thru. Donate a book in Holly’s honor. Turn up the music and dance… the list is endless. Be creative!

3. Capture your family spreading joy and post your pictures using the hashtag #hugsfromhollyday

If you want to donate to the Holly Heap Memorial Fund through the Baltimore Community Foundation, you can do so by clicking here.

Heap played a decade for the Baltimore Ravens before joining the Cardinals in the latter stages of his career.

