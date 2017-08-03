'Professional', 'champ', 'leader': Former teammates describe Kurt Warner

Kurt Warner #13 of the Arizona Cardinals throws a pass against the New Orleans Saints during the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Louisana Superdome on January 16, 2010 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

When you think of Kurt Warner, what comes to mind?

That's the question we asked a number of current and former Arizona Cardinals about (almost) hall of famer Kurt Warner.

“Champ… professional,” said Cardinals defensive end Frostee Rucker.

To the guys that played with him, his presence on the field was unforgettable.

“He was always under control,” said Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald. “He always seemed to be exuding confidence.”

Linebacker Karlos Dansby also played with Warner back in the day.

“When his number was called, he came in and had all the confidence in himself,” Dansby said. “There’s a lot of life lessons in his career.”

The biggest lesson Warner gave to Dansby: how to be a better linebacker.

“He was skinning me every practice. I asked him 'What are you seeing? How are you doing this?' So he gave me little tidbits to help me out," Dansby said.

Warner also showed the next generations of players how to lead, including Cardinals rookie quarterback Trevor Knight.

“I just remember him being a big leader, big time playmaker and making the team run,” Knight said.

David Johnson graduated from the same school as Warner -- the University of Northern Iowa.

“A lot of guys were praising him and making sure they instilled in us at UNI that if you continue to grind and continue to work hard, you can hope to be (like Kurt),” said Johnson.

So who is the better alum?

“Right now, Kurt Warner for sure,” Johnson said quickly. “He’s in the Hall of Fame and I am not, but hopefully one day I will be.”

Warner will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday night in Canton, Ohio.

© 2017 KPNX-TV