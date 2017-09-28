Patrick Peterson still an option as punt returner for Cardinals

Patrick Peterson #21 of the Arizona Cardinals returns a punt for a touchdown against the St. Louis Rams at the Edward Jones Dome on Nov. 27, 2011 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo: Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals brought in Patrick Peterson to return punts during their 28-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. At first, it appeared perhaps Kerwynn Williams, the team’s primary punt returner, had gotten hurt. However, when Williams was out on the field to return kicks, it was clearly a different reason.

Coach Bruce Arians was asked about it on Wednesday. Peterson wanted to get out there and do it.

“He was begging the other night, and as soon as they saw him, (the Cowboys) kicked it out of bounds,” Arians explained after practice.

He said Peterson will be used on punt returns “in critical situations.”

Peterson returned four punts for touchdowns his rookie season in 2011. He hasn’t done so since then. But Arians still believes he is their biggest potential playmaker.

Williams will still be the guy, at least until T.J. Logan is reinstated from injured reserve. But if there is a point in a game where the Cardinals feel they need a big return, Peterson will get used.

