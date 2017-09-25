KPNX
Patrick Peterson shares new, custom Joker-inspired cleats on social media

Gabe Trujillo, KPNX 5:00 PM. MST September 25, 2017

When the Arizona Cardinals are on the field Monday night, Patrick Peterson will be showing off some snazzy new sneakers.

Peterson took to Twitter to unveil his Joker-inspired cleats that he will be wearing against the Cowboys.

The cleats feature sketches of the Joker, Batman’s arch nemesis, with his iconic saying, “Why so serious?”

Custom cleats have been popular recently with other NFL players, as safety Tyrann Mathieu has also shared pics of his custom kicks.

