Pass rushing from the edge could be coming next for rookie Haason Reddick

Linebacker Haason Reddick #43 (R) of the Arizona Cardinals warms up before the NFL game against the Oakland Raiders at the University of Phoenix Stadium on Aug. 12, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Cardinals first-round draft pick Haason Reddick has had a lot on his plate in the offseason.

He has spent the entire offseason and all of training camp working at a new position at inside linebacker with the first-team defense because Deone Bucannon is recovering from offseason ankle surgery.

With so much work doing something he is new to, something familiar could be coming.

Reddick was a defensive end at Temple, where he rushed the passer. He could be getting some work next doing that again.

Coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Thursday he “would like to also get him rushing from the outside more in his natural position in these last three weeks.”

Once Bucannon returns, and he is on pace to be ready for the season opener, that will be more the role Reddick plays anyway. He will come in on passing downs and rush the passer or drop in coverage.

Until then, though, Arians wants to see “continued growth.”

He had some mental errors he needs to eliminate, but Arians said Reddick has “improved a bunch.”

Adding something familiar like rushing the passer from the edge ideally will help him do that.

