Oh baby: Cardinals QB shows off crazy warmup outfit before 49ers game

Gabe Trujillo, KPNX 11:10 AM. MST October 01, 2017

The Arizona Cardinals weekly Bucket Challenge has been social media gold since the beginning.

And this week, thanks to Blaine Gabbert, we have another winner on our hands.

After losing this week’s challenge, the Cardinals tweeted out a video featuring Gabbert dressed as a big baby.

The video shows Gabbert stretching and running around the field before the Cardinals game against the 49ers.

Gabbert may have lost, but the internet certainly won.

