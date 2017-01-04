NFL rebuild rankings: Which teams are in best shape for 2017?

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 20: Brian Robison #96 of the Minnesota Vikings pressures quarterback Carson Palmer #3 of the Arizona Cardinals during the first quarter of the game (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

With the NFL's regular season over, it's time to look ahead to next year for the 20 eliminated teams.

Several organizations are poised for a rise in 2017, with the returning talent to make a playoff push. For several others, rebuilding could be a multi-year project.

Here's our look at all of the eliminated teams (prior to wild-card weekend) ranked by potential success for next season:

1. Titans

Tennessee has swum against the current of larger NFL trends with its run-heavy attack, but it found sustainable success and now sits on the precipice of a breakout. Despite suffering a broken fibula in Week 16, Marcus Mariota has given every indication he's a franchise quarterback. A dominant offensive line can help the Titans emulate the Cowboys and Raiders in their rapid rises. And in a wide-open AFC South, there's plenty of room for growth this offseason for a team with two first-round draft picks and significant salary cap space.

2. Broncos

Despite a disappointing defense of its Super Bowl 50 title, Denver may be in position to weather Gary Kubiak's retirement. With a loaded defense and established culture under John Elway, the Broncos can attract a compatible coach to jump-start the stalled offense. Retaining defensive coordinator Wade Phillips could further aid a first-time coach in the transition. Developing quarterbacks Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch — or finding a veteran to step in — will be a key concern, and so will restarting a run game that finished 27th in yards per game.

3. Buccaneers

Jameis Winston's development positions Tampa Bay as a substantial threat for the foreseeable future. Mike Evans established himself as one of the league's premiere receivers, though another threat would help him shed his undue burden in the passing game. The defense might not be able to replicate the late-season takeaway spree that keyed its surge, but the young group could continue its rise, especially if Mike Smith remains defensive coordinator. The Buccaneers should have the cap room to make a splash in free agency, but their recent history in high-priced acquisitions has been dodgy.

4. Redskins

Washington narrowly missed out on its chance to secure its first consecutive postseason berths since 1992. Assuming Kirk Cousins returns, be it on a long-term deal or franchise tag again, another playoff push seems likely. Balance might be needed, however, given that the heavy investment on offense has left the defense thin. Changes in the receiving corps could be coming, too, with DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon set to become free agents.

5. Ravens

Baltimore was a mere minute from positioning itself for the AFC North despite its usual maladies: inconsistency from Joe Flacco, who finished 24th in passer rating, and a reliance on late-career veterans. There's no promising those issues will be remedied, especially given Steve Smith Sr.'s retirement and the struggles to generate a pass rush beyond Terrell Suggs. But mining more young talent, like linebacker Zachary Orr and cornerback Tavon Young, at key positions could give this team a needed jolt.

6. Panthers

Which Cam Newton can Carolina expect next season: the 2015 MVP or this year's version, who produced career lows in completion percentage (52.9) and total yards (3,868)? The answer may be somewhere in between the two, but something closer to the former should return the Panthers to contention. Ignoring the offensive line for another season could prove perilous, and the pass rush needs to be rejuvenated. But Newton, Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis are not to be overlooked.

7. Vikings

Injuries to Teddy Bridgewater, Adrian Peterson and both starting offensive tackles helped unravel Minnesota after its 5-0 start, giving the team a wait-til-next-year veneer. The offensive issues might not be repaired by time alone, however, as the line left Sam Bradford vulnerable and the running game languished as the NFL's worst. Decisions must be made on a quarterback plan as well as Peterson's future. But Mike Zimmer could work wonders with a do-over and another go with his defense.

8. Colts

So long as Andrew Luck remains healthy, Indianapolis will be a threat. The Colts, however, may have missed their best shot at compiling a proper supporting cast for Luck before making him the highest-paid player in football. The offensive line has yet to find its footing, and the defense requires an infusion of young talent. Still, in the AFC South, Luck makes Indianapolis a perennial contender.

9. Cardinals

After stumbling in its follow-up to last season's NFC Championship Game trip, Arizona enters the offseason in a somewhat precarious position. But as long as Carson Palmer and Larry Fitzgerald opt to put off retirement, Bruce Arians could have the makings for a strong group next season. David Johnson is perhaps the NFL's best young all-purpose threat, and both the offense and defense finished in the top 10. Free agency could provide some trouble, as outside linebacker Chandler Jones, defensive end Calais Campbell and safety Tony Jefferson all are set to hit the market.

10. Chargers

San Diego could make a strong case as the NFL's unluckiest team in 2016. The Chargers finished with 20 players on injured reserve and went 1-8 in games decided by seven points or less. Now it's up to Mike McCoy's successor to find a way to finish with Philip Rivers and Co. Resolution on potential relocation to Los Angeles could rid the team of one of its distractions, but there's a wide gap between this team and the rest of the playoff-ready AFC West.

11. Eagles

Despite falling flat after a hot start, Philadelphia has reason to be encouraged about the franchise's direction after its first year under Doug Pederson. How Carson Wentz develops after hitting a rookie wall could determine the course of the season. Major upgrades are needed at the skill positions after the wide receivers continually disappointed and cornerbacks were exposed. Catching up to the rest of the NFC East won't be easy.

12. Jaguars

Jacksonville didn't make the jump many expected in 2016, but there's more potential here than the 3-13 record indicates. If Blake Bortles' career can be salvaged after this year's regression, a turnaround could be on the horizon. A breakout defense features several young standouts in cornerback Jalen Ramsey, linebacker Telvin Smith and defensive tackle Malik Jackson.

13. Saints

After its third straight 7-9 season, New Orleans seems to be stuck in place with its top-ranked offense and languishing defense. Drew Brees is still thriving, but the team has done little to look to a future beyond him. Further progress is required on defense, though having cornerbacks Delvin Breaux and P.J. Williams healthy should provide a boost.

14. Bengals

Cincinnati's five-year streak of postseason appearances is over, and it's difficult to see a path toward an immediate return. Continued problems along the offensive line could further inhibit Andy Dalton after he took a step back this season. A.J. Green needs assistance in the passing game, and Adam Jones' arrest could alter the offseason plans for the defense.

15. Bills

Buffalo has the returning talent to be ranked much higher, but the franchise's uncertainties run deep after Rex Ryan's firing. The organization has to redefine itself after two seasons marked by inconsistency. A decision looms on Tyrod Taylor's extension after an awkward Week 17 benching. LeSean McCoy and the top-ranked rushing offense could ease the transition, but a disappointing defense might need to be reshuffled.

16. Rams

Los Angeles' coaching vacancy might be attractive for reasons beyond the roster, but there's substantial work to be done. A horrid offensive line still stands as a threat to the development of both top pick Jared Goff and running back Todd Gurley. A fearsome front led by defensive tackle Aaron Donald couldn't hide the defense's deficiencies, especially depth in the secondary. With no first-round pick after the trade to move up for Goff, the Rams' next coach will need to push the right buttons to break the team out of its stagnation.

17. Bears

An unremarkable season may be best known for the potential end of Jay Cutler's run in Chicago. Matt Barkley fared well as a fill-in, but it's time for general manager Ryan Pace to make a serious investment in a young quarterback. But there's young talent emerging, including running back Jordan Howard, wide receiver Cameron Meredith and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd.

18. Jets

The picture isn't very rosy for Gang Green. Todd Bowles is back, but new leaders must be found after a season of infighting. Starting fresh could mean parting with the likes of defensive end Sheldon Richardson, wide receiver Brandon Marshall or cornerback Darrelle Revis, among others. Neither Bryce Petty nor Christian Hackenberg appear to be viable options to take over at quarterback, but even a veteran quarterback likely won't save this team in 2017.

19. 49ers

After firing Chip Kelly and Trent Baalke in yet another reset, San Francisco appears to be aimless. The last-ranked defense is in disarray. Yet the 49ers may be lured into investing in a young quarterback, especially if Colin Kaepernick departs. With a multi-year rebuild ahead, owner Jed York needs to find the right general manager and coach pairing to establish the proper culture.

20. Browns

Cleveland's 1-15 season was all the more disappointing for the lack of resolution it provided the franchise moving forward. No answer at quarterback emerged, and counting on either Robert Griffin III or Cody Kessler next season would be a substantial gamble. With wide receiver Terrelle Pryor and linebacker Jamie Collins set to become free agents, the Browns have to find a way to hang onto the few promising players on the roster. Still, Hue Jackson can find room to grow in Year 2 with a stockpile of picks, including the No. 1 overall.

