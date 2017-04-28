New Cardinal Reddick happy to be in Arizona

PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 27: Haason Reddick of Temple reacts after being picked #13 overall by the Arizona Cardinals during the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Art on April 27, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Photo: Elsa, 2017 Getty Images)

Cardinals first-round draft pick Haason Reddick arrived in Arizona Friday and gushed about his new NFL home.



He praised the welcoming fans and called the area "heaven on earth."



Apparently nobody warned him about practicing in 120-degree summer temperatures.



The versatile linebacker also said he's looking forward to learning behind veteran Karlos Dansby, who was signed to a one-year contract.



Reddick, the 13th pick overall, said he's already talked to Dansby and that he's "blessed and lucky" to be in a position to learn from him.

