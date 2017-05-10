Michael Floyd agrees to 1-year deal with Vikings

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Floyd (15) celebrates a third quarter touchdown against the Washington Redskins at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Redskins 31-23. (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Michael Floyd is headed home for another opportunity.

The former Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots wide receiver agreed Wednesday to a one-year contract with the Minnesota Vikings, a person with knowledge of the deal told USA TODAY Sports' Tom Pelissero. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not yet been announced.

A St. Paul native and the No. 13 overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft, Floyd returns to Minnesota looking to revive his playing career. He was arrested on Dec. 12 of last year after he was discovered by Scottsdale police asleep at the wheel and registered a .217 blood alcohol level. In February, he pleaded guilty to extreme DUI.

The Cardinals waived Floyd two days after the arrest, but he was later claimed by the Patriots. He appeared in two regular-season games and one postseason contest but was inactive for Super Bowl LI.

© 2017 KPNX-TV