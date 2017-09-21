Last time Cardinals, Cowboys played on MNF Jerry Maguire was in the stands

Stop, you had me at Rod Tidwell. (Photo: Twitter screenshot)

The Arizona Cardinals are set to make their 2017 home debut on Sept. 25 against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

Fans will flock to University of Phoenix stadium to cheer on the Cardinals in what should be an exciting matchup.

But did you know there was an even more exciting and special moment in the Cardinals last Monday Night Football game against the Cowboys?

Mark Dalton, the Cardinals senior vice president of media relations, recently tweeted out an interesting connection between the Cardinals game and "Jerry Maguire."

Last time Cards & Cowboys met on MNF was Christmas 1995 when @TomCruise & @cubagoodingjr were on hand filming scenes for Jerry Maguire pic.twitter.com/2OPU0kbJIY — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) September 20, 2017

According to Dalton, during the previous Monday Night Football game between the Cardinals and Cowboys in 1995, Tom Cruise and Cuba Gooding Jr. were on hand filming scenes for the hit 1993 film.

via GIPHY

Even better, Dalton said Cards rookie Budda Baker and Cowboys rookie Noah Brown weren't even born yet when this game was played.

Cards rookie S Budda Baker & Cowboys rookie WR Noah Brown were not alive when this game was played https://t.co/U0XTsZH3Oq — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) September 20, 2017

While we won't be seeing any exciting end zone dances from Rod Tidwell, we will still be treated to the awesomeness that is Larry Fitzgerald.

via GIPHY

