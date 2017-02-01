Larry Fitzgerald will return to Cardinals in 2017

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) celebrates after scoring the winning touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during overtime in a NFC Divisional round playoff game at University of Phoenix Stadium. (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports)

It's official: Larry Fitzgerald will be back in Cardinals red in 2017.

The father of the Cards' star wideout, Larry Fitzgerald Sr., called 12 News' Bruce Cooper to share the good news Wednesday night.

"He's still hungry, still has a job to do, still wants to win a championship and he'll give it one more go," Fitzgerald Sr. told 12 Sports.

You wanna talk about All or Nothing for Larry Fitzgerald? Check out what his dad told #12Sports @12newscoop tonight pic.twitter.com/VhybgKmJ8E — Matthew Johnson⚾️ (@MattyJ12News) February 2, 2017

Fitz was one of few bright spots for the Cardinals in 2016, leading the National Football League in catches at 107 and hauling in 6 touchdowns.

2017 will be Fitzgerald's 14th season in the NFL, all of which have been in Arizona. It'll also be the final season of his current contract.

(© 2017 KPNX)