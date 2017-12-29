Larry Fitzgerald, top-producing slot receiver

Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald #11 of the Arizona Cardinals makes the game winning catch in the end zone during overtime in the NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 1, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo: Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald is one of the league’s best at his position. He has been for much of his career.

He is now producing at a very high level at a different position. After years of success as an ‘X’ receiver, he has made the transition to the slot, where coach Bruce Arians asked him to move when he took over as coach in 2013.

The result has been great, as he has caught more than 100 passes each of the last three seasons, including this season.

How good has he ben from the slot this season?

The numbers show he is the best:

He leads the NFL in receiving yards from the slot. He has gained 750 of his 1,101 yards from inside.

As this could be his final NFL season, he might just end his career on as the best slot receiver in the NFL.

