Larry Fitzgerald made the play of the day without ever getting in the game

Just Larry being Larry. (Photo: Faebook screenshot)

Granted, it was during warm-ups, but Larry Fitzgerald still managed to make an unbelievable play.

Before the Hall of Fame Game Thursday night, the Cardinals took to the field to get ready for kickoff.

While everyone was warming up, Fitzgerald decided to show off his impressive ball skills.

The Arizona Cardinals shared a video on their Facebook page showing Fitz being Fitz.

In the clip, Fitzgerald casually catches a ball over his shoulder with one hand.

It's just another one of his impressive feats that Cardinals fans have come to know and love.

The team continues their preseason slate Aug. 12 at University of Phoenix Stadium against the Oakland Raiders.

