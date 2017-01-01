Larry Fitzgerald ends season as NFL receptions leader

Jan 1, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kelvin Kuo, Kelvin Kuo)

PHOENIX - Unless Green Bay's Jordy Nelson has a game for the ages, Larry Fitzgerald will end the 2016 season as the NFL's leader in receptions.

Fitzgerald's five catches Sunday against the Rams gave him 107 total receptions, one more than Pittsburgh's Antonio Brown.

Fitzgerald is 33 yrs, 123 days old. He’d be 3rd oldest to lead NFL in catches: MacArthur Lane (34y271d in '76) & Jerry Rice (34y71d in '96) — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) January 2, 2017

Larry Fitzgerald will become the 1st player to lead the NFL in receptions 11 years apart (2005 and 2016). pic.twitter.com/qm9ALtoH5T — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 2, 2017

