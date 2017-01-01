KPNX
Larry Fitzgerald ends season as NFL receptions leader

12 Sports , KPNX 6:56 PM. MST January 01, 2017

PHOENIX - Unless Green Bay's Jordy Nelson has a game for the ages, Larry Fitzgerald will end the 2016 season as the NFL's leader in receptions.

Fitzgerald's five catches Sunday against the Rams gave him 107 total receptions, one more than Pittsburgh's Antonio Brown.

 

 

 

