Larry Fitzgerald co-winner of the Walter Payton Man of the Year award

Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald continues to rack up the records in his amazing career. (Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Larry Fitzgerald can add another award to his trophy case.

Saturday night at the NFL Honors event, it was announced that Larry Fitzgerald was a co-winner of this year's NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

Fitzgerald and Eli Manning were both announced as winners of the award.

It's the third time the award has gone to co-winners.

Greg Olsen was also a finalist.

Wide receiver Anquan Boldin won the award last season.

