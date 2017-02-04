Kurt Warner's Hall of Fame career by the numbers

Former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner is headed to the NFL Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
Here's a look at his Hall of Fame career by the numbers:
3 - Warner played in three Super Bowls during his career.
414, 377, 365 - Warner holds the top-three spots in Super Bowl history for passing yards in the big game.
2 - Warner won two MVP awards and was named an All-Pro twice during his Hall of Fame career.
4 - Warner was selected to four Pro Bowls during his career.
208 - Career touchdown passes. Warner threw 41 touchdowns and only 13 interceptions in 1999 with the St. Louis Rams.
32,344 - Career passing yards.
PHOTOS: Kurt Warner through the years
(© 2017 KPNX)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs