Kurt Warner's Hall of Fame career by the numbers

12 Sports , KPNX 5:38 PM. MST February 04, 2017

Former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner is headed to the NFL Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Here's a look at his Hall of Fame career by the numbers:

3 - Warner played in three Super Bowls during his career.

414, 377, 365 - Warner holds the top-three spots in Super Bowl history for passing yards in the big game.

2 - Warner won two MVP awards and was named an All-Pro twice during his Hall of Fame career.

4 - Warner was selected to four Pro Bowls during his career.

208 - Career touchdown passes. Warner threw 41 touchdowns and only 13 interceptions in 1999 with the St. Louis Rams.

32,344 - Career passing yards.

