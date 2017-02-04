Kurt Warner's Hall of Fame career by the numbers

GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 18: (L-R) Arizona Cardinals strength and conditioning coach John Lott celebrates with quarterback Kurt Warner #13 following the NFC championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles on January 18, 2009 at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Eagles 32-25 to advance to the Super Bowl. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) (Photo: Chris Graythen, 2009 Getty Images)

Former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner is headed to the NFL Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Here's a look at his Hall of Fame career by the numbers:

3 - Warner played in three Super Bowls during his career.

414, 377, 365 - Warner holds the top-three spots in Super Bowl history for passing yards in the big game.

2 - Warner won two MVP awards and was named an All-Pro twice during his Hall of Fame career.

4 - Warner was selected to four Pro Bowls during his career.

208 - Career touchdown passes. Warner threw 41 touchdowns and only 13 interceptions in 1999 with the St. Louis Rams.

32,344 - Career passing yards.

