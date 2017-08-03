KPNX
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Kurt Warner's family was stuck in Chicago before the Hall of Fame Game

Gabe Trujillo, KPNX 5:29 PM. MST August 03, 2017

The weather just didn't want to cooperate with Kurt Warner and his family.

Warner is set to participate in the festivities at the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend, but there was one small problem.

His kids were stuck in Chicago and couldn't make it to the game Thursday night.

First, Warner tweeted out that his kids were stuck at O'Hare Airport in Chicago Thursday afternoon.

But have no fear, Cardinals President Michael Bidwill to the rescue!

Arizona Cardinals media relations coordinator Mark Dalton tweeted out that Bidwill is sending his private jet to Chicago to pick up the stranded party of 13.

No word yet on if they made it before kickoff.

© 2017 KPNX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories