Kurt Warner's family was stuck in Chicago before the Hall of Fame Game

No worries, Michel Bidwell to the rescue! (Photo: Twtter screenshot)

The weather just didn't want to cooperate with Kurt Warner and his family.

Warner is set to participate in the festivities at the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend, but there was one small problem.

His kids were stuck in Chicago and couldn't make it to the game Thursday night.

First, Warner tweeted out that his kids were stuck at O'Hare Airport in Chicago Thursday afternoon.

Ok, not much 4 name dropping but @united help a HOFer out - kids stuck at O'Hare & u have 1 flight to Clev so they can make it to our party? — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) August 3, 2017

But have no fear, Cardinals President Michael Bidwill to the rescue!

Arizona Cardinals media relations coordinator Mark Dalton tweeted out that Bidwill is sending his private jet to Chicago to pick up the stranded party of 13.

Problem solved: @AZCardinals President Michael Bidwill sending private ✈️ to Chicago to pick up stranded Warner traveling party of 13 https://t.co/qQcGcP9DNT — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) August 3, 2017

No word yet on if they made it before kickoff.

