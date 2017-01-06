Kurt and Brenda Warner take the stage in Fountain Hills

Kurt Warner and his wife Brenda tried out acting Thursday night. (Photo: 12 Sports)

Former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner continues to add things to his post NFL career resume.

Thursday night at the Fountain Hills Theater, Kurt and his wife Brenda starred in the production of A.R. Gurney's touching and funny comedy 'Love Letters'. The two-person play follows the life of two people from the age of 6 till 60 through letters.

This was a one-time event for Kurt and Brenda, but that wasn’t the only time you can see the play.

For more information, visit their website at www.fhtaz.org.

