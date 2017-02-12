Justin Bethel's music career

January 1, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Arizona Cardinals cornerback Justin Bethel (28) runs the ball for a touchdown after intercepting a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez, Gary A. Vasquez)

Justin Bethel wasn’t given much of a chance to make it in the NFL.

He was drafted by the Cardinals in the 6th round of the 2012 draft out of Presbyterian College in Clinton, South Carolina.

But Bethel would stand out, making his mark on special teams; blocking punts and field goal attempts, forcing and recovering fumbles while active in pursuit and tackles.

Bethel was voted to the Pro Bowl as a special teams player in 2013 and every year since. However, he began to carve out a little time in the secondary in 2015.

His overall play earned him a contract extension (5-years, $15 million with $9 million guaranteed).



But injuries kept Bethel from living up to his new contract. A broken foot and resulting surgery in April forced him to miss OTA’s, mini-camps and most of training camp.

He had to use the regular season to get reps to get himself in shape while shaking off the rust. Needless to say he wasn’t able fully compete for the corner spot opposite Patrick Peterson.

Healthy again, he’s excited about the chance to establish himself as a starting cornerback. He has a big offseason training schedule and regimen to help him reach that goal.



But his offseason schedule will also include something other than football. Music! Bethel has a jazz CD coming out in April titled “House of Bethel”.

I had the opportunity to visit with Bethel to talk football and music.

