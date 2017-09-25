Jordin Sparks to sing the national anthem at Cards MNF football game

Singer Jordin Sparks performs the National Anthem before the NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on Dec. 21, 2014 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

For those attending tonight's Monday Night Football game between the Cardinals and Cowboys, you will get to hear the voice of a hometown favorite.

American Idol winner and Arizona native Jordan Sparks will be on hand to sing the national anthem.

Grammy nominated recording artist and proud Cardinals fan @JordinSparks will sing the national anthem at our game on Monday night! pic.twitter.com/7ZAwpEqjqp — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 21, 2017

Along with her singing, many will also be watching to see if Sparks joins other athletes, coaches and anthem singers in protesting after President Trump's remarks regarding NFL players.

Sparks has a unique knowledge of the life of NFL athletes as her father, Phillippi Sparks, played in the NFL between 1992 and 2000 as a member of the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys.

The kickoff Monday night is set for 5:30 p.m., so we'll wait and see if Sparks will participate in any protests.

