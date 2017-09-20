J.J. Nelson named NFC Offensive Player of the Week after 120-yard performance

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver J.J. Nelson (14) runs with the ball after the catch as Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker (29) defends in the second quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. (Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

The first Arizona Cardinals player to be awarded a player of the week award in 2017 is not David Johnson or Carson Palmer.

That honor belongs to receiver J.J. Nelson, the team announced Wednesday.

He is the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Cardinals’ 16-13 overtime win in Week 2.

Congratulations to @_ThaJizzleMan for being named NFC Offensive Player of the Week!



MORE: https://t.co/3yGEopi80P pic.twitter.com/MavCC3xQ1Q — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 20, 2017

Against the Indianapolis Colts, Nelson caught five passes for 120 yards and a touchdown. His 45-yard touchdown reception pulled the Cardinals within 13-10 in the fourth quarter.

He also had a 31-yard reception that set up the game-tying field goal as well. He led the team catches, receiving yards and scored the team’s only touchdown.

His 120 yards were the most of any player in the league in Week 2.

This is first time in Nelson’s career he receives the honor.

He becomes just the third wide receiver (Roy Green, Larry Fitzgerald) in team history to be named Offensive Player of the Week and the 14th different Cardinals player to win the award. That is nice company.

